Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Aleem Dar for his services to game
Pakistan’s legend umpire Aleem Dar officiated in his last match as elite panel umpire on Friday, as cricketer fraternity paid a tribute to him for his services to the game.
Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani tweeted the video of PSL, when he took a wicket and started running, but Aleem Dar tried to grab him.
Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne also paid a tribute to the legend umpire and thanked him for his services.
Women cricketers Aliya Riaz and former skipper Urooj Mumtaz Khan also paid a tribute to him and congratulated him on a great career.
Aleem Dar’s niece Zara Naeem Dar, who topped the ACCA exams, tweeted that her uncle had made the whole family proud as she congratulated him.