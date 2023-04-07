Bilawal urges CJP to restore court’s dignity by undoing “mockery of justice”

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday voiced his concerns over the recent decision announced by the Supreme Court.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister criticised the court’s decision and urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the Supreme Court to take immediate action to restore the court’s dignity.

“With Justice Minallah’s note we now have 4 justices on record. it is clear the CJs opinion is the minority judgement. The CJP & SC must act immediately to undo this unconstitutional bench fixing. This is only way the dignity of the supreme court can be resorted,” he wrote.

The PPP chairman further criticised the CJP and called for him to rectify the situation. He stated that if the CJP cannot get his court in order and remedy this ‘mockery of justice’, then perhaps he should allow someone else to take the responsibility of CJP.

“The 3 member decision is not worth the paper it is written on. If the CJP cannot get his court in order and remedy this mockery of justice then perhaps he should allow someone else to take the responsibility of CJP,” Bilawal added.

Majority decision must prevail

On the other hand, a core committee meeting of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) asserted that only the majority decision of the Supreme Court should be implemented, as imposing a minority decision on the majority is not appropriate legally, morally, or politically.

The declaration of the huddle stated that there is a need to review the minority decision, adding that the dignity and respect of the judiciary should not be undermined in any case. “It is necessary for the judiciary to resolve its controversial decisions immediately,” the declaration added.

The PPP core committee meeting emphasised the need for free and fair elections and proposed that all assemblies’ elections should be held on the same day to ensure transparency and impartiality. The party also reiterated its commitment to holding elections on time, in accordance with the constitution.

The committee acknowledged that there were several factors contributing to the current crisis, stressing that the insistence on enforcing a minority verdict over the majority one was legally, morally, and politically unsound.

“Shutting the door on dialogue is not the solution to the current crisis and the ongoing political crisis can only be resolved through dialogues,” the declaration said and added the PPP will approach the allied parties and a joint plan of action will be drawn up in consultation with all the allied parties.