PCB to give 100% bonus to all employees on Eid

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi announced the good news for all the employees of board, that all of them would get bonus salaries for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Najam Sethi also arranged the Iftar Dinner party for all employees on Friday, in which he announced the good news, after which all of them were obviously very happy.

The employees will get the bonus on Monday, so that they can prepare for the Eid-ul-Fitr and can do shopping for themselves and their families.

The employees thanked Najam Sethi for this step and said that it would be very helpful in this time, in which every person is going through economic and financial crisis.

PCB employees would be happy during next few days, as Pakistan will host New Zealand for five T20I and five ODI matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Here are some of the glimpses of Iftar Dinner which was arranged on Friday.