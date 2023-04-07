Fact check: Did Naseem Shah ask Urvashi Rautela to marry him?

A video has gone viral on social media and many media outlets are reporting that Naseem Shah asked at an event if Urvashi Rautela is ready to marry him.

The video is actually edited as two separated portions of Naseem Shah’s conferenced were joined.

Naseem Shah was first asked about Urvashi Rautela, but he refused to make any comment and said that the reporters would make the video viral.

In the real video, Naseem Shah was later asked if he would also marry soon like his friends Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Naseem Shah joked that he would marry if the bride is ready. Here is the real video of the event.

There were rumours about both celebrities in the past as well, when Urvashi Rautela came to watch Pakistan vs India match in Asia Cup.

Urvashi Rautela had also wished Naseem Shah on his birthday. But both of them have never been seen together.