Transport gets futuristic with self-driving bus fleet set to launch soon!

Scotland is set to launch the world’s first self-driving public bus service, with a fleet of five autonomous buses scheduled to begin operation next month.

The service, named CAVForth, is being managed by Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator. The autonomous buses will initially run on a 22.5 km circuit route, including a section across the Forth Road Bridge, one of Scotland’s major landmarks.

The buses will have sensors that allow them to travel on pre-selected roads at speeds of up to 80 kph. They will operate at AV Level 4, which means they will have a trained safety driver onboard, but the driver will not be expected to touch the controls while the vehicle is in autonomous mode.

Project CAVForth is part-funded by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV), delivered in partnership with Innovate UK.

The project aims to transport 10,000 passengers weekly and will cost approximately £6.1 million. The rollout of the autonomous bus fleet is the culmination of over four years’ of research, planning, and development.

Fully driverless cars are not legally permitted in the UK, and a safety driver is required at all times in all autonomous vehicles. The UK government is, however, working on an updated legal and assurance framework.

Scottish Minister for Transport, Kevin Stewart, described the CAVForth project as an “exciting milestone” that will help Scotland “establish its credentials on the world stage.”

Driverless buses are not a new concept, and similar projects are planned in Sunderland and Belfast.

Europe’s biggest self-driving car project, ULTIMO, with a budget of over €55m, will test autonomous public transport services in three European cities: Geneva, Switzerland; Kronach, Germany; and Oslo, Norway.

However, it is unlikely that self-driving cars without safety drivers will be seen on public roads within the next decade.