Govt’s actions making a mockery of Pakistan: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed his concern about the government’s actions, stating that they are making a mockery of Pakistan and sending the wrong message to foreign investors.

The former prime minister took to Twitter and said, “The dangerous ruling buffoons don’t realise the damage they are doing to Pak’s image abroad by sham FIRs & absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms “Dirty Harry” & “psycopath”! They are making a mockery of Pakistan.”

He wrote, “What msg is being sent to foreign investors when govt itself is not accepting SC decisions? Investors need security of contracts & that means faith in judicial system. What confidence can they have when govt itself casting aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic.”

Mr Khan claimed that the sedition cases against him and his party’s senior leader, Ali Amin Gandapur, are part of a larger plan to undermine their ability to contest in upcoming elections. He alleges that the plan, known as the “London Plan,” involves fake cases and imprisonment of PTI leadership.

“Sedition cases against me - this is 144th case against me- and our senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur along with his imprisonment, are simply attempts to undermine our Party’s ability to fight elections. This is all part of London Plan in which Nawaz Sharif was given assurances that PTI would be crushed before elections through fake cases & imprisonment of its leadership,” the PTI chairman said.