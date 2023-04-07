Usman Qadir unhappy for not getting consistent chances

Pakistan Cricket Team’s leg spinner Usman Qadir showed disappointment on not getting consistent chances in the national team and said it was unfair with him as he was overlooked despite all the hard work.

Usman Qadir was talking to Cricket Pakistan as he said that he got to play only one or two matches in a row and then he was dropped.

The son of former Test cricketer Abdul Qadir (Late), Usman Qadir was disappointed for not getting selected in the past too, when he moved to Australia and also played a match against South Africa, while representing Australia A.

He made debut for Pakistan against Zimbabwe in 2020 and has played only 23 T20 International matches and one ODI match since then.

Usman Qadir could not impress much in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as he represented Peshawar Zalmi, which was captained by his childhood friend Babar Azam.

Usman Qadir vowed to work hard in the future as well, as he dreams to get selected again. It was also his father’s dream to see his son getting selected for the team.

His elder brother Salman Qadir won Under-19 World Cup as a junior player but could not get any chance in the national team, which was one of the regrets of his father.