Pakistan Cricket Team’s training camp starts in Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan Cricket Team’s training camp for the series against New Zealand started at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Friday, as players did running, fielding drills and net practice session.

Skipper Babar Azam addressed the players as training camp supervisor Abdul Rehman was also present and welcomed the new players like Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah too.

The first T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on 14 April in Lahore, which would be followed by the second T20I the next day.

The teams will play third T20I on 17 April before moving to Rawalpindi, where fourth T20I will be played on 20 April.

There will be three day break due to Eid, after which last T20I will be played on 24 April.

Management committee senior member Shakeel Shaikh was also present, who accompanied Babar Azam, as they talked to the pitch curators and instructed them to prepare batting friendly pitches.

Pakistani batters had struggled during the series against Afghanistan, as the pitches were more friendly for the bowlers, so Pakistani team could not score big totals in the first two matches.