Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet fuel romance rumors, sends internet into frenzy

Rumors of a potential romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been swirling around the internet after the pair was spotted together at a popular New York City restaurant over the weekend.

Fans were quick to share photos of the celebrities on social media, with many speculating that they may be more than just friends.

Jenner, a reality TV star and beauty mogul, was seen dressed in a sleek black dress while Chalamet, an Oscar-nominated actor, donned a casual outfit of a beanie and a hoodie. According to eyewitnesses, the pair seemed to be enjoying each other’s company and were engaged in lively conversation throughout their meal.

While neither Jenner nor Chalamet have commented on the rumors, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and speculate on the potential relationship. Many have pointed out that the two have been following each other on Instagram for some time, fueling the rumors even further.

This is not the first time that Jenner has been linked to a high-profile celebrity. She was previously in a long-term relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares a daughter. Chalamet, on the other hand, has been relatively private about his romantic life, with no confirmed relationships to date.

As the internet continues to buzz with speculation about Jenner and Chalamet’s rumored romance, it remains to be seen whether the pair will confirm or deny the rumors.