Prince Harry’s US citizenship in jeopardy after drug use revelation

Recently, reports have emerged that Prince Harry’s chances of obtaining US citizenship may be in jeopardy following the revelation of his past drug use. According to a top lawyer, this could pose a significant hurdle for the Duke of Sussex, who has been living in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their children since leaving the UK last year.

Under US immigration law, applicants are required to demonstrate good moral character as part of the citizenship process. This includes disclosing any past criminal convictions or drug use. While Prince Harry has not been convicted of any drug-related offenses, his admission in a recent podcast interview that he had used drugs in the past could still affect his application.

The lawyer, who specializes in immigration law, explained that Prince Harry’s admission of drug use could be seen as evidence of poor moral character, which would make it difficult for him to pass the citizenship test. The lawyer went on to suggest that the Duke of Sussex may need to seek a waiver from the US government to overcome this hurdle.

While this news may come as a blow to Prince Harry, it is important to note that obtaining US citizenship is not essential for him to continue living in California with his family. As a British citizen, he can still reside in the US under a visa or green card status. Additionally, he may be eligible for citizenship through his wife Meghan Markle, who is a US citizen.

In conclusion, while Prince Harry’s admission of past drug use may complicate his application for US citizenship, it is not the end of the road for him. He may still be able to continue living in the US under a different status or seek a waiver from the US government. Ultimately, it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold, and it is up to the Duke of Sussex to decide how he wishes to proceed.