Samsung engineers make crucial mistake using ChatGPT, leaking sensitive information

Samsung employees have accidentally leaked confidential information while using ChatGPT, a language model that is designed to assist users in generating text.

Specifically, the semiconductor division of Samsung allowed its engineers to use ChatGPT to check source code.

However, according to a report by The Economist Korea, there have been at least three instances where employees unintentionally shared sensitive information with ChatGPT.

In one instance, an employee pasted confidential source code into the chat to check for errors. In another instance, an employee shared code with ChatGPT and requested optimization.

In the third instance, an employee shared a recording of a meeting to convert into notes for a presentation. Unfortunately, this information is now available for ChatGPT to use.

This leak serves as a real-world example of privacy experts’ concerns about hypothetical scenarios, such as sharing confidential legal or medical documents for analysis.

Experts warn that this may violate GDPR compliance, which is why Italy recently banned ChatGPT.

Samsung has taken immediate action to address the situation by limiting the ChatGPT upload capacity to 1024 bytes per person and investigating the employees involved in the leak.

It is also considering developing its own internal AI chatbot to prevent similar mishaps in the future. However, it is unlikely that Samsung will be able to recall any of the leaked data.

It is important to remember that ChatGPT’s data policy states that it uses data to train its models, unless users request to opt out.

The usage guide also explicitly warns users not to share sensitive information in conversations. This incident serves as a reminder to be cautious when using language models like ChatGPT, especially when dealing with confidential information.