Saim Ayub hopes to be popular as aggressive opener like Saeed Anwar

Pakistan Cricket Team’s young top order batter Saim Ayub wants to be popular as an aggressive left-hand batter, just like former Test cricketer Saeed Anwar.

Saim Ayub was talking to media reporters in Lahore on Friday, when he said that there is always pressure of International cricket but he played with skipper Babar Azam for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL) who supports all players.

The left-hand batter said that he enjoyed playing under the leadership of Babar Azam and also opened the innings with him.

Saim Ayub had scored 341 runs in 12 matches of PSL 8, at a strike rate of 165.53 and also scored five half-centuries with 17 sixes in the event.

He added that there is a lot of difference between domestic cricket and International cricket, because the pressure is lot more when a player is wearing his nation’s shirt.

Saim Ayub said that he got a lot of confidence after playing some world class bowlers in the nets and idolises Saeed Anwar, so he also watches the former Test cricketer’s videos and want to be known as an explosive batter like him.

He also said that he would accept any role, as he may not be able to open the batting like PSL, because Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam would be opening the innings probably.