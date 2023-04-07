Netizens crash internet with ‘She’s everything, He’s just Ken’ memes

The tagline for the upcoming Barbie movie, “She’s everything, He’s just Ken,” has already sparked a lot of discussion and commentary from netizens. The tagline is a clever play on the well-known Barbie and Ken doll characters, and it has become the inspiration for countless memes and jokes on social media.

On the surface, the tagline seems to suggest that the movie will be focused primarily on Barbie’s character, with Ken playing a secondary or supporting role. This idea is consistent with Barbie’s long-standing status as one of the most iconic and influential female figures in popular culture, known for her intelligence, creativity, and independence.

Netizens started sharing memes online by posting pictures of celebrity couples with the caption, “She’s everything, He’s just Ken.”

The following charcaters from Netflix hit show; “YOU” are Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, and Lukas Grag as Adam Pratt.

This meme has an image from Lady Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding.

Another meme showed a scene from Bollywood Diva Priyanka Chopra’s movie “Dil Dhadakne Do” where she could be seen standing with her husband in the movie, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ayesha Mehra, and Rahul Bose as Manav Sangha.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are the most celebrated couple yet netizens made a hilarious meme about them as well.

They even took Turkish drama characters to the next level, Hurram Sultan her husband Sultan of the great Ottoman empire, Sultan Suleiman Khan.

Even the evergreen sitcom, “Friends” wasn’t spared, the most loved couple of Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Greene and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

Last but not the least, Bollywood beauty icon Aishwariya Rai Bachhan and her husband Abhishek Bachhan as the users think she is an ultimate beauty and her husband is nothing compared to her.