Dubai’s Emirates issues new travel advisory for passengers

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates has issued an alert, advising its passengers of health and travel guidelines that the Sultanate of Oman has put in place due to the outbreak of Marburg virus in two countries.

The airline said in its latest advisory that “customers arriving in Oman — and who have travelled from the impacted countries —must isolate themselves and seek immediate assistance if they feel unwell within 21 days of travel”. Among the affected destinations that were identified are the Republic of Tanzania and Guinea.

What is Marburg virus?

Marburg virus disease (MVD) is a rare but severe hemorrhagic fever which affects both people and non-human primates. MVD is caused by the Marburg virus, a genetically unique zoonotic (or, animal-borne) RNA virus of the filovirus family. The six species of Ebola virus are the only other known members of the filovirus family.