NSC prioritises country’s security over all else

National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while emphasising on collective efforts for national security and stability, expressed resolve that no compromise would be made on country’s internal and external security.

Chief Minsters of all four provinces, DG Military Operations, Secretary Defence, Secretary Interior, Secretary National Security Committee were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the provinces were consulted on their opinion about conducting on holding of elections at the same time throughout the country, while the heads of critical institutions were briefed by the relevant ministries’ secretary about national security, funding, and security arrangements.

The participants of the meeting expressed satisfaction over the actions against extremism in different parts of the country, and also paid homage to the services of those who rendered sacrifices in the incidents of terrorism.

The attendees also paid tribute to the security forces over the arrest of notorious terrorist and head of the proscribed organisation in Balochistan and agreed to continue counter-terrorism operations. They said the sacrifices of the officers and men of security agencies will not go in vain.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar provided a detailed briefing on the current economic situation. The attendees were also updated on the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and commitments made by friendly countries.

The committee resolved to not succumb to any external pressure on national matters and affirmed their decision of not compromising on the country’s internal and external security.

The forum expressed its determination to play its role for the security and stability of the country. They stated that they would not allow any internal unrest or conspiracy to divide the nation to succeed under any circumstances.