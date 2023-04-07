Daya Brown—18-year-old—student hit international headlines due to her intelligence as was accepted by 54 colleges and received $1.3 million in scholarship offers.

As a Freshman at Atlanta, Georgia’s Westlake High School, Brown said she considered becoming a lawyer before being introduced to Westlake Out Loud, a poetry performance group for students, according to Bob Clark Beyond. As a sophomore in 2020, the world changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and she used Zoom classes to most of her perfection.

During coronavirus pandemic, she started looking for option to pursue her higher education. Her list grew to about 70 viable options, and when it was time to apply, she spent three hours a day over four months filling out applications and searching for scholarships, according to bobclarkbeyond.

Brown was eventually accepted by 54 out of the 70 schools she’d applied to, including Virginia State University, the University of Maryland, Spelman College, Ohio University, Louisiana State University, and Loyola University Chicago. She also, impressively, received over $1.3 million in scholarship offers from the schools.

Brown has accepted a one-year financial aid scholarship from Duke University in Durham, N.C., where she plans to major in visual and media studies this fall. She chose Duke after visiting the campus because she said it “felt like home.” Brown is also a finalist for The Gates Scholarship, which will be awarded to 300 outstanding minority high school students this summer. If she is granted it, she won’t need to reapply for additional financial aid scholarships each year.