You won’t believe what NASA’s Webb Space Telescope captured on Uranus!

NASA has recently released a striking new photograph of Uranus, which according to the agency, shows the planet in the best light it has ever been seen in.

Uranus is unique in that it rotates on its side, causing its poles to experience several years of constant sunlight, followed by an equal amount of total darkness.

The photograph, taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, shows Uranus’ northern pole during late spring and its ‘dramatic rings’, which have been imaged twice before but never as clearly as Webb’s first glimpse.

NASA explained that when the Voyager 2 spacecraft first imaged Uranus, the planet appeared as an “almost featureless blue-green ball in visible wavelengths.”

However, with the infrared wavelengths and added sensitivity of James Webb, more detail is revealed, showing the dynamic atmosphere of Uranus.

Uranus has 13 known rings, and Webb’s image shows 11 of them, including the faint dusty rings, which were not discovered until Voyager 2’s flyby in 1986.

The image also captured some of Uranus’ 27 known moons, and NASA states that this is just a glimpse of what the Webb Space Telescope can achieve in observing Uranus.

Further studies of Uranus are currently underway, with more planned for the future. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine have identified Uranus as a priority for planetary science and astrobiology research in its 2023-2033 decadal survey.