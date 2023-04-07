Sunil Grover rules out collab with Kapil Sharma, focuses on fiction work

Sunil Grover, who played the popular character of “Gutthi” on the “Comedy Nights With Kapil” show, has said that he has no plans to collaborate with comedian Kapil Sharma again. The two had a fallout a few years ago, leading to Grover’s departure from the show.

When asked about the possibility of working with Sharma again, Grover stated, “There is nothing like that, or ask him then. I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now.”

This statement showed that Grover is content with his current work situation and is enjoying the experiences he is gaining as a performer. The fallout between the two comedians occurred five years ago, resulting in Grover leaving the show and pursuing other work commitments.

It was worth noting that Sharma previously expressed interest in having Grover return to “The Kapil Sharma Show.” However, it appears that Grover’s focus is currently on his fiction work, such as his recent appearance in Zee 5’s “United Kacche.”

Despite the fallout between the two comedians, they both seem to be enjoying success in their respective careers. It remains to be seen if they will ever collaborate again, but for now, it seems that Grover is content with his current path.