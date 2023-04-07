Salman Khan buys high-end bulletproof SUV amidst death threats

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has recently purchased a brand new high-end bulletproof SUV amidst the death threats that he has been receiving. The Mumbai Police have already taken steps to increase security outside his home, but the actor felt the need to invest in additional protection.

Khan’s new SUV is a Nissan Patrol, which has been imported from outside the country and is not yet available in the Indian markets. This particular model is known for its exceptional security features and is a popular choice for those who require additional protection.

In a recent interview, the “Dabangg” actor commented on the threat emails he had received, stating that not only was he at risk, but so were many other people in India. He went on to say that his fans were like his brothers and sisters, and he wanted to ensure that he was doing everything he could to protect them.

Khan’s upcoming film, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” is set to release on Eid. The actor is currently busy with its promotions and is hoping that it will be a big hit with audiences.

Many fans of Salman Khan have expressed their concern for his safety on social media, and the actor’s decision to purchase a bulletproof SUV has only added to the speculation about the severity of the threats he has been receiving. Despite this, the superstar remains committed to his work and is determined to continue entertaining his fans with his upcoming film.