Kamran Akmal disappointed as brother Umar Akmal remains out of team

Pakistan’s former Test wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal said that his brother Umar Akmal was not selected for the series against New Zealand because other players have reference but Umar Akmal focusses only on performance.

Kamran Akmal vented out in the Youtube video as he said that Umar Akmal had performed very well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but he was ignored once again.

He said that he was supporting Umar Akmal, not because he is the brother but he is only talking on merit.

He requested the chief selector Haroon Rasheed to look into the matter and consider him for the series, as some players were in the team only because of their relations.

Kamran Akmal had earlier criticised his cousin Babar Azam as well, who is skipper of the national team but still he did not select Umar Akmal.

The wicket-keeper also requested Indian board to tour Pakistan, so that Virat Kohli can play in front of Pakistani fans and current Indian players would be able to enjoy the hospitality of Pakistani fans.