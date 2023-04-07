Watch Live
Pakistan’s legend umpire Aleem Dar officiates in last Test match

Record holder umpire got guard of honour from Zimbabwe and Bangladeshi players
Samaa Web Desk Apr 07, 2023
<p>Aleem Dar comes out of ground after officiating his last Test match. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Pakistan’s legend umpire Aleem Dar signed off his career as the elite panel umpire on Friday as he officiated in the Test match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

Aleem Dar left the elite panel of International Cricket Council (ICC) umpires after serving for almost two decades, as he was replaced by fellow Pakistani umpire Ahsan Raza.

The players from Bangladesh and Zimbabwe also gave guard of honour to Aleem Dar as he came out after officiating the match.

Aleem Dar has world record for most Test matches, most ODI matches and most International matches overall.

He officiated in 145 Test matches, 17 more than Steve Bucknor in the second place whereas among the current umpires Rodney Tucker has served in 81 Test matches.

He has officiated in 225 ODI matches and 69 T20I Matches in his career, which makes it a total of 439 International matches.

