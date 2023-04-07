PCB announces team management, commentary panel also revealed

Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Friday that Grant Bradburn will be head coach whereas Rehan-ul-Haq will be team manager of Pakistan for the series against New Zealand.

Abdul Rehman, who served as the head coach in Afghanistan series, will be assistant of Bradburn, whereas Umar Gul will be bowling coach and Andrew Puttick will be batting coach.

PCB also disclosed that the process of appointments of coaches was still going on and they would be finalised after the series against New Zealand.

On the other hand, the commentary panel for the series was also announced. Former Test Cricketer Bazid Khan, Sikander Bakht and former women’s team skipper Urooj Mumtaz will be Pakistani commentators.

New Zealand’s former Test cricketers Grant Elliot, Kyle Mills (T20Is), Australian women cricketer Lisa Sthalekar (ODIs) and former England skipper Mark Butcher (ODIs) will be part of commentary panel as well.