Government demands Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial step down

The federal government has demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to step down, questioning his impartiality.

The demand was put forward by the Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a presser following the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) held in Islamabad.

She contended that the position of the chief just had become controversial and therefore he should step down.

The minister said that the order to conduct elections in 90 days was ‘imposed’ on the government while adding that ‘it was not the issue of elections but judicial facilitation’.

Referring to the note of Justice Athar Minallah, she questioned why the lie was told that the judges had recused themselves.

The minister reiterated that the CJP should have formed a full court on the matter as suggested by other judges.

She categorically said that the government cannot implement the decision of a case which was not even maintainable.