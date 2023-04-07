Klopp calls for Liverpool reaction against Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp says his struggling Liverpool team must show “reaction after reaction” when they face Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds are 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United and face an uphill task to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool have taken just one point from their past three games – all away – but have won nine of their 13 league matches at Anfield this season.

“We are at home and still have to show reaction after reaction after reaction –- we have to –- and improvement,” Klopp said on Friday.

“That’s what we will absolutely try on Sunday.”

A much-changed Liverpool side drew 0-0 at Chelsea in midweek after defeats at Bournemouth and Manchester City.

“We have to change, we have to find a basis we can build on,” said Klopp, whose side hammered Manchester United 7-0 in their last home game in early March.

“First step: intensity, desire, passion. Good at Chelsea, really, that was good. The rest, not so much. But it’s fine –- let’s go from there.”

Klopp, who admitted his team were low on confidence, said the Anfield factor could be crucial.

“It’s no secret that the combination of our people and the ground and then the boys is a pretty good combination, so that’s what we have to throw in as well –- but not relying on it,” he said.

“We have to push the train. In this moment, I have a very good feeling that we can do that.”

The German said he remained calm despite a disappointing campaign for Liverpool – who came close to winning an unprecedented quadruple last season.

“I’m really calm in this moment,” he said. “You might be surprised but I’m really calm.

“I’m in it, I see everything and I base my decisions on that. And in the end, we will see what the outcome is. I cannot do more. And, again, we have to keep going and we will.”

Klopp said Colombia international winger Luis Diaz, out since October with a knee injury, is expected to be available for the match against Leeds on April 17.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara, sidelined for two months with a hip problem, could return against Arsenal, while defender Virgil van Dijk is set to be back after illness forced him to miss the Chelsea game.