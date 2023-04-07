Sidhu Moosewala’s delayed song ‘Mera Na’ hits millions in hours

Sidhu Moosewala, the beloved Punjabi singer who was shot dead in a brutal attack in May 2022, left behind a massive following that remains committed to his legacy. Fans were thrilled to see the release of his new song “Mera Na” featuring Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Drake.

The song was released posthumously on Sidhu’s official YouTube channel on April 7th and has already garnered over 7 million views, with trending number 3 in music worldwide.

The music video for the song showcases Sidhu’s colossal fame and the impact he had on his fans across the globe. The rapper’s name appears everywhere, from billboards to newspapers, with fans paying tribute to him in unique ways, such as getting tattoos or painting his portraits on walls.

The video features a snippet of Canadian rapper Drake wearing a black t-shirt with Sidhu’s portrait printed on it. In addition, the video ends with a flag demanding justice for the late rapper. Throughout the video, Sidhu appears with the use of technology, reminding his fans of his presence and energy.

The song itself is a touching tribute to Sidhu’s life and the impact he had on his fans. Burna Boy’s rap adds an international flavor to the song, making it a fusion of cultures and musical genres. Steel Banglez, another international artist, provides the music for the song.

“Mera Na” is the third song released after Sidhu’s death, following SYL and a track on Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa. The singer’s loyal fanbase has welcomed these releases with open arms, praising his legacy and the impact he had on Punjabi music.