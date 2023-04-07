Kylie Jenner’s friends hope for reunion with Travis Scott after split

Kylie Jenner’s friends are reportedly hopeful that the reality TV star will reunite with her former beau, Travis Scott, after their split a few months ago.

According to an insider who spoke to a magazine, Kylie’s close pals believe that she and the rapper will “find their way back to each other again.”

The source stated that Kylie’s friends do not think that she and Travis are done for good, as they have always had an on-and-off relationship. The insider added that Kylie’s friends truly feel that the love between the couple is still there and that they will eventually reconcile.

Kylie and Travis, who are parents to two children, had an on-and-off relationship between 2017 and late 2022. Despite their split, they have remained committed co-parents to their daughter Stormi and son Aire.

The source also shared that Kylie and Travis are always in constant communication and that Travis is likely going to spend Easter with Kylie and the kids. The insider revealed that Kylie’s friends feel that the bond between the couple goes way deeper than co-parenting, and they haven’t given up hope on them reconciling.

Only time will tell if Kylie and Travis will reunite, but their fans are undoubtedly rooting for them.