Tiktok bans Kim Kardashian, North West’s account

Fans of Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West were left in shock as their joint TikTok account, @kimandnorth, has been banned. The account was incredibly popular, boasting a staggering 15.5 million followers and over 454 million likes.

News of the ban quickly spread on social media, with fans sharing screenshots indicating that the page had been removed from the platform.

Despite the immense popularity of the account, fans trying to access it are now met with a message stating that the account is banned, and the page is no longer available on the mobile app. On web browsers, the message simply reads, “couldn’t find this account”.

Despite the confusion among fans, TikTok has yet to provide any explanation for the removal of the account. Kim Kardashian has a massive social media presence, with a significant following on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Her TikTok account with North was a hugely popular venture for her, and fans are now waiting to see if the account will be reinstated or if the ban is permanent.

In the meantime, fans are left wondering why the account was removed and whether they will ever get to see the mother-daughter duo’s TikTok content again.