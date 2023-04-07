‘Politicians in robes’: Justice Minallah writes off SC’s order on election suo moto case

Supreme Court (SC) Justice Athar Minallah on Friday released his detailed note on the suo motu notice proceedings on the delay in holding polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, saying that the matter could not have been politicized if the top court had constituted a full bench on the matter.

The strain among the judges of the top court became visible when the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial took notice of the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that there was a lack of clarity on the matter. Subsequently, he formed a nine-member bench to hear the case.

However, on February 27, the CJP split the larger bench into a five-member bench after an objection raised by Justice Jamal Mandokhail. A written order, signed by nine judges, referred the matter back to the CJP, taking into account additional notes attached by four judges and discussions made in the anteroom of the apex court.

In response, the CJP reconstituted the bench, consisting of himself, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar. On March 1, the SC directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consult with President Arif Alvi for polls in Punjab and Governor Ghulam Ali for elections in KP.

The majority verdict, given by CJP Bandial, Justice Akhtar, and Justice Mazhar, allowed the ECP to propose a poll date that deviates from the 90-day deadline by the barest minimum in case of any practical difficulty. However, Justice Mandokhail and Justice Shah dissented with the ruling, stating that the suo motu proceedings initiated by the CJP were wholly unjustified and were initiated with undue haste.

They further noted that the reconstitution of the bench was simply an administrative act to facilitate the further hearing of the case by the remaining five members of the bench and could not nullify or brush aside the judicial decisions given by the two Hon’ble Judges in this case. They also argued that the failure to count the decisions of Justice Afridi and Justice Minallah would amount to excluding them from the bench without their consent, which is not permissible under the law and not within the powers of the CJP.

As a result, they concluded that the dismissal of the present suo motu proceedings and the connected constitution petitions was the order of the court by a majority of 4 to 3 of the seven-member bench.

Minallah’s note

In his 25-page-long note, Justice Minallah discussed three fundamental grounds for dismissing petitions and the assumption of suo motu jurisdiction, including the binding nature of salutary principles, the need for caution in matters involving political parties, and the importance of considering the conduct and bona fides of political stakeholders who approach the court.

He emphasized the crucial role of public trust and confidence in the court’s ability to perform its functions effectively as an independent, impartial, and apolitical arbiter of disputes.

He also highlighted the need to preserve the court’s independence and impartiality to avoid adverse reflections on its judicial preemptive eagerness to decide.

“Preserving public trust and confidence in the Court’s independence and impartiality is crucial. This Court has been dragged into controversies of a political nature for a third time in quick succession,” he wrote in the order.

The court has been dragged into multiple political controversies, including the dissolution of the National Assembly and the interpretation of Article 63A of the Constitution.

The court has exercised its advisory jurisdiction in both cases and its verdicts have had significant political ramifications.

The legitimacy of the court’s decisions depends on public trust and confidence in its independence, impartiality, and apolitical nature.

He suggested that the court must exercise caution and show restraint to avoid any adverse reflection on its judicial preemptive eagerness to decide.

The note read, “The role of the Court in the realm of politics has molded public perceptions which were indeed not favorable for public trust and confidence. Public trust can only be preserved when utmost restraint is exercised in entertaining questions and issues which involve political content. Public trust is eroded when the Court is perceived as politically partisan and the judges as ‘politicians in robes’.”

“The written order relating to the hearing held on 23.02.2023 included a separate note of Yahya Afridi, J, who had dismissed the petitions on the ground of maintainability. The reasoning recorded in the short order was persuasive and I had no hesitation in concurring with the decision regarding dismissal of the petitions. I had reiterated my decision by recording my note in the order dated 24.02.2023. I have had the privilege of reading the detailed reasoning recorded by my learned brothers, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Jamal Khan Mandokhail, JJs and I agree with their opinion, particularly regarding the final outcome of the petitions and the suo motu assumption of jurisdiction by a majority of 4 to 3 because this was the understanding in the meeting held in the anteroom on 27.02.2023. It is noted that I had not recused nor had any reason to dissociate myself,” Justice Minallah said.

“The process of constitution of benches and allocation of cases must be transparent, fair and impartial. The Court must always show extreme restraint in matters which involve the political stakeholders, having regard to the past practice and precedents as discussed above. The Court must not allow any stakeholder to use its forum for advancing its political strategy or gaining advantage over other competitors. It is the duty of the Court to ensure that political stakeholders are not encouraged to bring their disputes to the courts for judicial settlement by bypassing the institutions and forums created under the constitution,” he suggested.

“The manner and mode in which these proceedings were initiated have unnecessarily exposed the Court to political controversies. It has invited objections from political stakeholders in an already polarized political environment. The objections have also been submitted in writing. This obviously has consequences for the trust the people ought to repose in the impartiality of the Court.”

He added, “The assumption of suo motu jurisdiction in itself may raise concerns in the mind of an informed outside observer. In the circumstances, the rights of litigants whose cases are pending before us would be prejudiced, besides eroding public trust in the independence and impartiality of the Court. This could have been avoided if a Full Court was to take up these cases. It would have ensured the legitimacy of the proceedings.”