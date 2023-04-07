Sarah Inam murder case update: Court allows to record witnesses statements

A local court in Islamabad granted permission to to record the statements of four more witnesses in the Sara Inam murder case.

Islamabad District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabani on Friday allowed the to record statements of four more witnesses, accepting request of Prosecutor Rana Hasan Abbas.

It is pertinent to note that Sarah was murdered last year in September allegedly by his husband Shahnawaz Amir.

The Islamabad court on Friday allowing the request of prosecution, granted permission to record statement of Dr. Tariq Mehmood—the medical examiner of the accused Shahnawa Aamir, FIA official Masood Ali— who inspected the sample, Assistant Director FIA Salman Riaz and Syeda Umm Nisa— who issued the accused’s bank statement.

Who was Sarah Inam?

Sarah was the Canadian national and the economist who worked with international non=-governmental organizations at different points of her career.

She had a masters degree from the University of Waterloo and was currently employed in the government sector in gulf country, when she was murdered in Islamabad farm house.