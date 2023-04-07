Weekly inflation surges by 0.92pc: Chicken, sugar and wheat flour become costlier

The Statistics Bureau of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday issued a weekly inflation data that showed an increased of 0.92 percent increase of inflation of essential commodities including chicken, sugar and wheat flour.

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movement of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country.

Analysis of Weekly SPI

The SPI for the current week ended on April 6 recorded increase of 0.92 percent.

Major increase is observed in the prices of food items, Chicken (15.87%), Sugar (13.48%), Potatoes (5.11%), Bananas (4.95%), Wheat Flour (3.10%), Gur (2.12%), Eggs (1.26%), Milk Fresh (1.24%) and non-food item, Long Cloth (1.95%).

On the other hand decrease is observed in the prices of Tomatoes (14.96%), Onions (12.66%), LPG (3.73%), Pulse Gram (1.20%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (0.71%), Garlic (0.16%) and Mustard Oil (0.03%).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 27 (52.94%) items increased, 07 (13.73%) items decreased and 17 (33.33%) items remained stable.

Year-on-Year inflation trend

The year on year trend depicts increase of 44.49%, Cigarettes (165.88%), Wheat Flour (131.72%), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Diesel (102.84%), Eggs (98.34%), Tea Lipton (97.63%), Rice Basmati Broken (84.92%), Bananas (82.23%), Petrol (81.17%), Rice Irri-6/9 (80.61%), Pulse Moong (68.14%), Potatoes (65.95%), Pulse Mash (56.70%) and Onions (55.75%), while decrease is observed in the prices of Tomatoes (50.39%) and Chillies Powdered (6.48%).

How SPI measures data?

SPI comprises of 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.