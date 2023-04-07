Gold rate in Pakistan per tola shoots up

The price of gold per tola in the domestic market gained value at the closing time of the trading, in comparison to the global market situation where gold rate per ounce decreased by $11.

New price of 24-Karat gold per tola reached Rs214600 after gaining Rs100 while 10-gram of 24-Karat gold reached 193985 after an increase of Rs85.

Gold price in global market

The price of precious metal per ounce has been decreased in the international market by $11 to settle at $2008.

On Thursday, price of 24 Karat gold in Pakistan after reaching all-time high on Wednesday, decreased significantly by Rs2,500 to settle at Rs214,500. On Wednesday, gold per tola gained by Rs2500 in a single day while the previous metal gained record Rs8,200 since the start of the trading week.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said price of 10-gram of 24 Karat reached Rs183,900 after losing Rs2142.

