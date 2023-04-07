World Health Day being observed

Today, April 7th, marks World Health Day, a global awareness day organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) to draw attention to the importance of good health and wellbeing.

This year, the theme of the day is “Health for All”.

The day marks WHO’s 75th anniversary and it presents an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved quality of life during the last 70 years.

The World Health day, ranging from mental health to insurance, sets the tone for what’s to come in the world stage.

This year’s World Health Day aims to recognize and celebrate the critical role played by nurses and midwives in the healthcare sector. It seeks to raise awareness of the challenges faced by these healthcare professionals, including understaffing, poor working conditions, and inadequate resources, among others.