PPP top brass huddle to mull over Punjab polls today

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari summoned the party’s leadership huddle to consult over expected Punjab elections in May.

Sources privy to the matter said the consultative meeting of the People’s Party will be held at Zardari House in Islamabad at 4pm.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Sajid Turi will also participate, while National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf may also attend the meeting.

Sources added that matters pertaining to the ongoing political, legal impasse and the upcoming Punjab by-election would take centre stage.