Former Indian cricketer Sudhir Naik passes away

Former India opener Sudhir Naik has passed away in Mumbai after a brief illness. He was 78.

As per local media reports, Naik was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Mumbai after he fell at his home on March 24.

Reportedly, on Sunday night, his health deteriorated and those visiting him were told that next 72 hours will be critical.

The former Mumbai captain is survived by a daughter who lives in Australia.

Naik played three Tests and two ODIs for India between 1974 and 1975. Overall, he played 85 first-class games and scored 4376 runs at an average of 35.29, including a top score of 200 not out— and seven centuries including a double.

The cricketer rose to national prominence when he led a depleted Mumbai side to Ranji Trophy glory in 1970-71.

Naik was also the chief curator of Wankhede Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed its profound grief at the sad demise of Sudhir Naik.