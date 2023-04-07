This is how much you can earn by teaching ChatGPT!

A 23-year-old man named Lance Junck has reportedly earned around $35,000 in three months by teaching people how to use ChatGPT, an AI chatbot.

Junck created an online course called “ChatGPT Masterclass: A Complete ChatGPT Guide for Beginners” on the education platform Udemy, which has gathered over 15,000 students from around the world since its launch in December 2022.

The course teaches the basics of ChatGPT, such as how to talk to the chatbot or write prompts for it, as well as specific applications for businesses, students, and programmers.

Junck also covers how to create art using AI image generator DALL-E 2, suggests the best ChatGPT plugins, and explains the latest version of the tool, GPT-4, which was introduced by OpenAI.

Junck said there is an “incredible learning curve” to ChatGPT and that he aimed to make it more approachable for people who are intimidated by the technology.

Most of the students who have enrolled in the course are aged between 20 and 50, including college students and working professionals from countries such as the US, India, Japan, and Canada.