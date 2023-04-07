Pakistani female creators’ road to success with YouTube Shorts

Digital content creation has evolved significantly over the past few years, leading to new avenues and mediums.

YouTube has been the most prominent platform for sharing engaging content on different topics. Not only have creators shared quality videos, but they have also generated financial support from them.

In 2020, YouTube opened a door to reaching larger audiences with shorter content with the launch of YouTube Shorts.

The new endeavor encouraged mobile-first creators to express themselves in a short span of time. Many creators shifted their focus to shorts and bagged substantial success within months.

One such example in Pakistan’s YouTubers’ pool was Fakhra Nasir, popularly known as Fakhra Khanum.

She started creating content in 2018 and emerged as one of the most promising YouTubers with her channel, Remedies with Khanum. Owing to her glaring success, YouTube featured Fakhra in their 2023 blog, “Meet 5 inspiring women in APAC creating success with Shorts” which was published in honor of Women’s History Month.

Fakhra initiated her channel as a hub for home remedies and makeup skills. However, her comic content in parallel also gained a lot of success. The launch of Shorts provided her with an opportunity to reach a larger audience, as people love to see concise and crisp content.

Fakhra capitalized on the opportunity and has now gained over 1.51 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Inspiration to begin YouTube Shorts

Back in 2018, Fakhra started the channel, following in the footsteps of her son, who owned a YouTube channel. While telling about her journey to Shorts, Fakhra said that as the channel grew, it became harder to produce long-form video content. The one-minute video concept of Shorts allowed her to make engaging clips quickly.

She added that shorts are popular among the South-Asian audience, and hence she was able to reach relevant audiences at a brisk pace. According to Fakhra, the concept of YouTube Shorts is extraordinary and makes content creation highly efficient.

Differences between creating long-form videos & Shorts

Time management is important for effective results. Fakhra explained that, in comparison to long-form videos, she could brainstorm ideas for Short videos in a couple of minutes. The results speak for themselves, as her Shorts, especially the comic skits, have become very popular.

Fakhra also believes that to have a successful YouTube channel, one should be passionate about content creation. She said that no one should start video production with the mere goal of generating money but must chase excellence. For female creators, Fakhra said that YouTube offers guidelines and motivates them to follow their passion.

By achieving immense success through the ‘one-minute’ video format, Fakhra thinks that it’s a dream to be recognized among the top YouTubers. The Pakistani YouTuber is excited about the journey ahead and has planned more engaging videos for her fans across the globe.