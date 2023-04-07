Markets in Lahore allowed to remain open by 1am

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed an extension of market timings for the upcoming Eidul Fitr celebrations.

The court has ordered that all markets and shops may remain open until 1 am, in response to a request from counsel related to environmental issues.

This decision came during the court proceedings on Thursday, where the petitioners requested an extension of market timings due to the expected high volume of Eid shopping.

Previously, all markets and restaurants were allowed to remain open only until 6 pm.