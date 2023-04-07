Ishaq Dar not to attend World Bank, IMF meetings amid political unrest

Finance Min­ister Ishaq Dar will skip the annual spring meetings of the boards of governors of the World Bank group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This move comes amid the ongoing political uncertainty in the country. The meeting is scheduled from April 10 to April 16 in Washington, and Dar was supposed to travel this week to attend it.

Instead, the Finance and Economic Affairs Division secretaries and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor will lead the Pakistani delegation in the meetings.

This decision was made to ensure Pakistan’s representation at the meetings and to keep up with the country’s economic agenda.