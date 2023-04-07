BTS’ Suga releases collaboration single ‘People Pt.2’

Suga, one of the most prolific members of the globally adored K-POP boy band BTS, dropped Friday the music video for “People Pt.2,” prerelease track off his upcoming solo album and his reunion project with diva IU.

People Pt.2, the collaboration single, sees the 30-year-old rapper reunite with IU, whom he had previously worked with in 2020 hit “Eight”.

The official video showcases Min Yoongi, also known as Suga, deviating from his usual aggressive and rap-dominated singles and embracing more breezy and soothing ambiance.

The music video—which runs for over 4 minutes— depicts the producer attempting to compose and record music while being indoors.

Fans of both musicians have been eagerly waiting for this collaboration and have hailed the song as a massive hit.

The K-POP star’ debut solo album titled “D-Day,” is set to drop on April 21. It will mark the final installment of the “Agust D” trilogy, which began with the mixtapes “Agust D” and “D-2” in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Suga, who is known for his introspective and thought-provoking lyrics, has said “People told me that the song tells a story I wanted to share with others and that it also seems [like] I’m talking to myself, which is true”.

As he discussed the track at the end of music video the artist said that “People Pt.2” was written when he couldn’t do anything due to COVID-19.

“When I thought I lost everything,” he added.

Before going on a hiatus to peruse solo projects, BTS released group album “BE”, which received critical acclaim and topped charts around the world.

Yoongi will be the fifth member of the septet to debut as a soloist under the stage name Agust D— which he has used for his previous individual songs.

The upcoming release will not be under Suga’s commonly-used name, but instead his alter ego nickname, Agust D.

Later this month, the singer will embark on a world tour all by himself, commencing in New York and featuring several shows in the US, followed by visits to Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea.

It is pertinent to mention here that, last week, BTS star Park Jimin broke the record for the highest-charting title in Billboard 200 history by a South Korean solo musician with his debut solo album “Face”.