IHC stops FIA, police from arresting Murad Saeed

Notice has been sent to police, FIA
Sohail Rashid Apr 07, 2023
The Islamabad High Court has granted a restraining order preventing the police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed.

This order comes following a request made by Saeed in the high court, seeking details of the cases against him and a stay on his arrest.

During the hearing, the court ordered that no action be taken against Murad Saeed until the next hearing.

The court also issued a notice to the police and FIA, requesting details of the cases against Saeed before the next hearing.

