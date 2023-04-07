IHC stops FIA, police from arresting Murad Saeed

The Islamabad High Court has granted a restraining order preventing the police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed.

This order comes following a request made by Saeed in the high court, seeking details of the cases against him and a stay on his arrest.

During the hearing, the court ordered that no action be taken against Murad Saeed until the next hearing.

The court also issued a notice to the police and FIA, requesting details of the cases against Saeed before the next hearing.