IHC stops FIA, police from arresting Murad Saeed
Notice has been sent to police, FIA
The Islamabad High Court has granted a restraining order preventing the police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed.
This order comes following a request made by Saeed in the high court, seeking details of the cases against him and a stay on his arrest.
During the hearing, the court ordered that no action be taken against Murad Saeed until the next hearing.
The court also issued a notice to the police and FIA, requesting details of the cases against Saeed before the next hearing.