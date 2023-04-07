Altaf Hussain dubs UK court’s ruling in properties case a ‘travesty of justice’

Self-exiled politician and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) supremo Altaf Hussain urging British Home Secretary Suella Braverman to take notice of the London properties case labeled the UK’s court verdict as a “travesty of justice”.

The MQM founder addressing a presser at MQM’s International Secretariat in Edgware, London said he had directed his lawyers to appeal the verdict, initially to the same judge who rendered the decision, and subsequently to the Court of Appeal if the initial attempt proves unsuccessful.

He acknowledged that the British government does not meddle with the court system, yet he urged them to pay attention to the verdict’s impact on the justice system.

The judgement has given rise to many inquiries about the British justice system, which has a favorable reputation worldwide, he added.

