‘Disappointing and disgusting’: Bella Hadid condemns Israel’s atrocities in Gaza

American-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, who is not just famous for her runway walk but also for her vocal support for Palestine, took to social media and condemned Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

Over the recent escalation of Israeli aggression against Palestine, Bella Hadid wrote on her Instagram story, “Do you guys even know how small Gaza is? This happens more times than not. Disappointing and disgusting.”

Tensions have soared between Israel and Palestinians during what is both the Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, prompting condemnations and calls for restraint from abroad.

The latest flare-up of violence comes after Israeli police clashed Wednesday with Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque – Islam’s third-holiest site.

On Thursday, Israel’s army said more than 30 rockets had been fired from Lebanese territory into Israel in the largest escalation along the frontier since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006.