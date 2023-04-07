‘Honour’ enmity claims life of IBA teacher

A prominent teacher associated with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Dr Mohammad Ajmal Sawand, was gunned down in an attack believed to be motivated by an ongoing enmity over “honour” by the shooters suspected to be from the Sundrani clan.

Dr Sawand was travelling from his Shawli village back to Sukkur when the attackers, who were holed up in the woods along the road, opened indiscriminate fire at his car in the Shalo area of Kandhkot. He was killed on the spot.

According to SSP Kandhkot Irfan Ali Samo, the dispute between the two clans began in 2022 when a clash erupted between them on a matter of “honour”. Two groups, the Sundrani and Sawand clans, have been at loggerheads ever since.

Sources indicate that the dispute involved a girl from the Sundrani clan and a man from the Sawand community. The man was murdered in September last year after being declared ‘karo’ while the fate of the girl, declared ‘kari’, remains unclear. Four men and a woman from the Sundrani clan lost their lives in the clash that happened last year, according to the SSP.

In an apparent move to escape reprisal, the group belonging to the Sawand clan abandoned their homes and fled the Shawli village soon after the last year’s clash, said the officer.

Police have cordoned off the area and are currently raiding various places to apprehend the suspected killers of Dr Ajmal Sawand. Following the attack, scores of armed people belonging to the Sawand community and locals rushed to the spot and shifted the professor’s body to the taluka hospital. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. The funeral prayer was held in the evening in Society Area, Sukkur. Prof Sawand’s last rites were attended by teachers, students, government officials and people from all walks of life.