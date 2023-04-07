US spox voices concern over clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque

State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel reacting to Al-Aqsa Mosque raids conducted by Israeli forces in the holy month of Ramadan expressed concerns and said US stand firmly for preservation of the historic status quo at holy sites in Palestine.

Mr Vedant took to Twitter and penned “We are concerned by the scenes in Jerusalem and rockets fired by terrorists from Gaza.”

The spokesperson added the United States stands firmly for the preservation of the historic status quo at holy sites in Jerusalem.

“US calls for restraint, coordination, and calm during the holiday season,” said Mr Patel.

In one of his statements, Patel said the Biden administration is in regular touch with Israeli partners and the Palestinian authority.

“I did not have a specific engagement between US and Israeli officials to talk about the Al Aqsa raid,” added spox.

Meanwhile, Pakistan strongly condemned the recent Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa mosque. The National Assembly passed a resolution stating that the attacks on women and children are a gross violation of human rights. It said the attacks have hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world, urging the international community, inc¬lu¬ding human rights organisations, to break silence on this violence.