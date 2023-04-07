Four killed after plane crashes off Florida coast

Four people including two women have been killed in a horrific plane crash when their aircraft plunged into the sea off the coast of Florida.

According to details, the four, which included two married couples, were on board the small plane when it went down half a mile offshore at around 9:30pm local time.

The aircraft had taken off from Venice Airport when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico west of the Venice Fishing Pier.

Several people on the pier witnessed the plane crash and called 911.

Authorities identified the pilot as William ‘Jeff’ Lumpkin (64) and other victims as Patricia Lumpkin (68), Ricky Joe Beaver (60), and Elizabeth Anne Beaver (57).

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two couples left St. Petersburg and flew to Venice around 5:00 pm. They parked the plane—a Piper PA-32R— at the airport and had dinner with friends.

They returned to the airport after 9:00 pm and crashed shortly after 9:30 pm.

In December, a family of three—a couple and their daughter—died in a similar crash off Venice.