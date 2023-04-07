Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2AM | SAMAA TV | 7th April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2AM | SAMAA TV | 7th April 2023 Apr 07, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2AM | SAMAA TV | 7th April 2023 Recommended Amid confrontation with apex court, NSC meeting convened for tomorrow Now you can get shortcut of ChatGPT in your iPhone! Here’s how W.House releases to Congress classified review of Afghan war withdrawal Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular All 36,000 pilgrims under regular, sponsorship schemes to perform Hajj 2023 without balloting Pakistan braces for economic impact as Saudi Arabia ends ‘blank checks’ aid Gold prices per tola reach record high in domestic market