Wahab Riaz promotes Ramazan Sports Series on double decker bus.

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab’s Sports advisor Wahab Riaz promoted the Ramazan Sports series on the double decker bus of Lahore, on the eve of four day sports festival in which nine divisions of Punjab will participate.

Hockey legends Akhtar Rasool and Hanif Khan also accompanied the fast bowler on the bus, as they went from Liberty Chowk to Siddique Trade Centre and then came back.

Rustam-e-Pakistan wrestler Adnan Tyranwala was also present with them on the bus as public were thrilled to see their heroes among them.

Wahab Riaz also talked to the media on the occasion and said that CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had advised him to arrange an event, where youth can participate.

The fast bowler said that such an event has been arranged by the Punjab government for the first time in the history and their interim government is trying to promote the sports as much as they can.

He also vowed to support and encourage the sports stars so that they can set an example for rest of the society and Pakistan’s glorious days can return in the sports world.

Wahab Riaz said in the company of Hockey legends that they can trying to make sure that Pakistan returns to the top of Hockey World again, as Pakistan has won four World Cup Championships but still could not qualify for the last two mega events.