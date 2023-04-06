Now you can get shortcut of ChatGPT in your iPhone! Here’s how

Petey, a popular ChatGPT client for Apple Watch, has now become available for iPhone users. The iOS version of Petey comes with Shortcuts support, allowing users to ask Petey questions or even replace Siri with the ChatGPT assistant.

The iOS version also includes some exclusive features, such as Live Activity support and the ability to share the full conversation with a single button press. Additionally, when a link is detected, Petey presents a separate view that enables the user to open up the mentioned website easily.

Also read: May 8 launch for private mission to ISS with Saudi astronauts

Users may notice that the mobile version of Petey is faster than the Apple Watch version due to the iPhone’s superior processing power. For users who already have the Apple Watch version of Petey, the iOS version is available for free download.

In the meantime, a new feature is available for the watchOS version, which allows users to send answers from Petey on watchOS to their phones so they can use them in other apps.

For those who haven’t bought the watchOS app, it costs $4.99. However, users get two weeks of free trial and then have to pay $6.99/month for the Basic tier with GPT-3.5 support if they don’t have a ChatGPT API Key.

Also read: You won’t believe how much water is hidden under Earth’s crust!

In the future, the developer plans to introduce a Premium tier with GPT-4 support, although the monthly subscription price hasn’t been announced yet. Additionally, the developer will announce the price for the Lifetime upgrade later.

Petey’s future updates will bring a history feature, improved voice, syntax highlighting for more rich answers, and more widgets available.