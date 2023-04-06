You won’t believe how much water is hidden under Earth’s crust!

A new discovery has been made which reveals that a massive ocean lies beneath the Earth’s crust.

The ocean contains more water than what can be found on the Earth’s surface. The ocean is stored in rock called ‘ringwoodite’ that is located 400 miles underground.

This ocean was discovered by studying earthquakes and detecting shockwaves beneath the surface of the Earth.

Scientists found that water is stored inside mantle rock in a unique state, which is not a liquid, solid or a gas. This state is known as the fourth state.

Geophysicist Steve Jacobsen said that the crystal structure of ringwoodite is very special and allows it to attract hydrogen and trap water.

As a result, the mineral can contain a lot of water under the conditions of the deep mantle. Jacobsen further added that scientists have been searching for this missing deep water for decades, and the discovery of the ocean under the Earth’s crust may help explain the vast amount of liquid water on the surface of our habitable planet.

The scientific paper titled ‘Dehydration melting at the top of the lower mantle’ was published in 2014, and it laid out the findings. If the rock contained only 1 percent water, it would mean that there is three times more water under the surface of the Earth than there is in the oceans on the surface.