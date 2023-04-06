Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan bury the hatchet

Romeo Weds Heer actor Feroze Khan, who had been embroiled in a controversy regarding allegations of domestic violence against his wife Aliza Khan, has been forgiven by his friends Muneeb Butt, Ayman Khan, and Manal Khan.

Actress Ushna Shah had earlier accused Feroze Khan of violence against his wife and shared three stories on Instagram, asking him to seek forgiveness during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ushna Shah shared a picture with Feroze Khan and her gym instructor on her Instagram story, along with a translation of the holy Prophet’s (PBUH) hadith.

The hadith translation stated that Ramadan is a month of mercy, forgiveness, and salvation from hell, and it is the mercy of Allah.

In another story, the actress drew a parallel between the case of late Dr. Aamir Liaquat and Feroze Khan’s case. She clarified that she would never participate in any campaign that harasses someone to such an extent that they harm themselves.

She further stated that those who did not forgive Dr. Aamir Liaquat knowing he was in pain, their guilt remains. She also acknowledged that she can learn from it.

The Habs actress also stressed the moral duty to stand with a woman when she is wronged, expressing solidarity with her until justice is served and the perpetrator is punished.

Ushna Shah reiterated that she will not participate in any campaign that promotes harassment and expressed her unwillingness to get involved in the Feroze Khan case.

Meanwhile, Feroze Khan shared Ushna Shah’s Instagram story on his own account and posted a verse that translates to “Indeed Allah is Forgiving, Merciful.”